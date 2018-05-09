Benson Police: Shooting suspect turned himself in

Eric Anthony Frasier

BENSON, NC (WTVD) --
Benson Police say the suspect who allegedly shot a man on Saturday has turned himself in.

Eric Anthony Frasier, 29, of Benson, turned himself in to authorities at the Johnston County Sheriff's Department in Smithfield.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in Gaines Mobile Home Park along the 1300 block of Chicopee Road.

Officers found Earl Chisholm shot in the buttocks. Chisholm was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment.

Police said that a family dispute led to the shooting.

Following the shooting, Benson officers were told Frasier was aware of the warrant and planned to turn himself in to police this week.

Frasier was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was placed in the Johnston County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is set for May 10.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingjohnston county newsBensonJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News