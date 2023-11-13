15-year-old charged with shooting, killing his 25-year-old brother in Johnston County

Deputies are investigating after a possible shooting Sunday evening in Benson.

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of his 25-year-old brother in Johnston County.

On November 12 shortly after 6 p.m., Johnston County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to South Pleasant-Coates Road in Benson due to reports of a shooting.

An investigation found that 25-year-old Tracy Marshawn Davis had been shot. Deputies spoke with Davis' father and learned that his 15-year-old brother was suspected of pulling the trigger. Davis later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The 15-year-old brother was taken into custody and charged on a juvenile petition.

Due to North Carolina law, name of the 15-year-old charged cannot be released at this time.