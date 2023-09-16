Police searching for suspect in connection with shooting in Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Benson police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that left one person injured Friday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 500 block of East Benton Street. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The victim's identity and condition have not been released.

Police said the suspect drove away in a white passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt Jared Jordan at 919-894-2091 or email at jrjordan@bensonpd.org.

