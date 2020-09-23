jobs hiring

Best Buy looking to hire thousands of seasonal employees

The holidays are near and so are the sales, which is why Best Buy is gearing up and is looking to hire thousands of new employees across the country.

According to the company's website, it will host job fairs on Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 3-4 for seasonal job positions. Anyone interested in applying can do so online for jobs such as: sales, customer service, merchandising inventory, car install technicians and more, according to the store. Positions in the distribution centers will also be available.

The job fairs may include same-day interviews and on-the-spot job offers, Best Buy said on its site. Aside from new hires, the company said it will offer a minimum of $15 per hour starting pay.

For more details on the jobs and news, visit Best Buy's website.
