Beyoncé coming to North Carolina in summer for 'Renaissance Tour'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- "Queen Bey" is returning to North Carolina.

Beyoncé will be bringing her "Renaissance" tour to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The concert is scheduled to take place Aug. 9.

Her last visit to the state was in 2016 during her "Formation World Tour" in Raleigh that was delayed because of bad weather.

Tickets for the concert are not yet on sale, but you can register to get tickets starting Feb. 16 on the Live Nation website.