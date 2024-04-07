Bicyclist dead after crash on Cumberland Road

Upon arrival, officials said they found the bike rider lying in the center turn lane.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A bicyclist is dead after a crash on Saturday night involving a bicycle and a car.

At 9:30 p.m., Cumberland Road Fire Department responded to 4275 Cumberland Road for a vehicle crash.

The emergency crew pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene.

According to Trooper E. Revels, the bicycle was traveling in the inside lane when a Toyota SUV came up behind. Both were traveling north on Cumberland Road. The driver of the car did not see the bicyclist before colliding with them.

The bicycle rider and Toyota stopped in the center turn lane before first responders arrived.

The driver of the car did stay and is cooperating with investigators.

Investigators said contributing factors are the bicycle was in the lane of travel, and the rider was wearing dark-colored clothing.