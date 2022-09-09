Big Weather's Big Recipe: Crockpot Taco Bake

I love viewer recipes! Please keep mailing them to me. This one comes from Latesha and is a crockpot receipt and the best part is, it won't heat up your kitchen. I paired it with last week's corn bread and it was pretty awesome. Let's make some crockpot taco bake!

Ingredients

1 pound of ground beef

1 med onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

Big Bag of hash brown potatoes (Mine was 1 pound, 12 oz.)

1 can Rotel tomatoes and diced chilies

1 packet of taco seasoning

1 can of Campbell's cheddar cheese soup

1/2 cup of sour cream

2 cups of shredded cheese, I used Colby Jack

Preparation

1. Brown the ground beef

2. Drain and add onion and garlic and sauté for 2 more minutes, then set aside

3. In a crockpot, add potatoes, Rotel, taco seasoning, soup, sour cream, beef mixture, and cheese

4. Mix it all up and cook on low for hours or high for 2 hours.

5. I topped it with some salsa and sour cream.

This was delish. It does look a little messy so I dressed it up, but it tasted delicious and there was plenty. Thanks again for sending this one in!