bear

Black bear breaks into Wisconsin vacation home as family sleeps; video shows warden coax it outside

Thankfully, a local conservation warden wrangled the wild 120-pound burglar, and no humans or animals were harmed.
EMBED <>More Videos

Video of DNR warden removing bear from WI vacation home goes viral

CRAVITZ, Wis. -- As a family slept inside a Wisconsin vacation home, a hungry bear snuck in through its kitchen window. Thankfully, a local conservation warden interrupted the wild burglary, with the wrangling of the 120-pound animal caught on camera.

Just before midnight on Sunday, the young bear punched through the window's screen and climbed inside the cabin near Crivitz, about 50 miles north of Green Bay.

The bear snacked on some food from the kitchen before moseying over to the master bathroom, said Tim Werner, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden who coaxed the animal out of the home.

That's when the startled guests from Illinois woke up, closed the bathroom door and ran out of the house, Werner told WBAY-TV.

Werner was then called to the scene.

"Our original plan was to actually try to funnel this bear -- open the bathroom door, use some furniture to funnel it to the front door and let it out that way. Unfortunately, the bear didn't cooperate with us and didn't want to come out of the bathroom," he said.

MORE VIDEO: Couple with 3 young kids, ages 1 to 6, stay calm as bear stalks family on hiking trail:
EMBED More News Videos

A young family hiking a popular trail in British Columbia, Canada, say they were followed by a black bear for approximately 20 minutes, KUTV reports.



Noticing that the bear was just a juvenile, Werner said figured he could use a catch pole to jostle it out.

It worked, but not before a stubborn, feisty struggle that ended with the bear released outside, unharmed. Video from Shane Geyger, which has since gone viral, shows the bear being unwillingly removed from the home.

"I've dealt with wolves and bobcats and other animals that have been caught in traps and helped release those, but as far as releasing a bear from a house, this is a first," Werner said.

Bear encounters are increasing at this time of year as adults go in search of a mate and cubs are sent off to venture on their own. The Wisconsin DNR estimated there were 23,200 black bears in the state last fall.

Werner said never expected the video would make him a "celebrity" bear wrangler.

"Saw the video, I was quite surprised actually and got a good chuckle out of it," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswisconsinviral videobear cubbearu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
VIDEO: See moment mom spots bear following her family
3-year-old and mother attacked by bear in Great Smoky Mountains
Queen Elizabeth meets Paddington in Jubilee sketch
TOP STORIES
Man's murder conviction overturned for son's hot car death
﻿Local economist and drivers react to Biden's gas tax holiday plan
Cancer patient at UNC Hospitals gets wedding she deserves
How sex could play a role in developing long COVID: Study
Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
What is a gas tax holiday?
Wake County school board votes to keep police in schools
Show More
String of burglaries strike fear in some Durham residents
Durham OKs $570 million city budget with 1-year pilot for ShotSpotter
Holly Springs council gets earful over non-discrimination ordinance
Durham Public Schools makes plans to adopt new dress code
Gabby Petito's family faces off against Laundrie's parents in court
More TOP STORIES News