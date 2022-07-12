bear

Black bear plays solo soccer game in South Lake Tahoe, California neighborhood

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A black bear was caught on camera having a ball in a residential neighborhood in South Lake Tahoe, California.

The video recorded by Teresa Potter on July 3 shows the playful bear carrying a soccer ball up a tree in its mouth, then chasing it to a neighbor's yard.

With no playmates in sight, the bear then alternates between tossing the ball in the air and scampering up trees in the neighborhood.
