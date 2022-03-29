Raleigh woman one of fewer than 150 Black female professional pilots in US

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh resident Tomica Adams is a rare find.While she's home, she's mom to her son Langston, who is 12 years old, but at work, she is Captain Adams."I am a pilot, and I've been a pilot since I graduated in 1996 from Central Washington University," Adams said. "When I was little, I've always loved airplanes. I was so fascinated. Like, how do you get in the sky?"ABC News has reported there are less than 150 professional Black female pilots in the U.S. These women make up less than one percent of all professional pilots. Passengers often remind Adams they're not used to seeing a pilot who looks like her."I get a lot of reactions when people realize I'm the pilot. Minorities get really excited, or if I have to walk down the aisle, people are asking, 'Can you help with my bags?' I politely say, The flight attendant will help with that shortly,'" she said.The job has taken her across the globe. Recently, she was promoted to captain for United Airlines. This Boston native is breaking barriers in aviation."On a good day, it's the best sunset or sunrise you'll ever see," Adams said. "It's the pinnacle of my career."During her time off, she's active in her community, making sure children see what's possible for them this lifetime."I am part of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals. I'm part of Sisters of the Skies, and I am part of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.," she said.As Women's History Month comes to a close, Adams is reflecting on choosing to follow her dreams in spite of the opposition she faced early on."Don't let anyone tell you that you can't achieve your dreams. There will be stumbling blocks along the way. Go over. Go around. Go through," she said.