First Alert Day as heavy showers, chance of flooding expected Thursday

More rain overnight and into Thursday, but a lovely weekend ahead

More rain overnight and into Thursday, but a lovely weekend ahead

More rain overnight and into Thursday, but a lovely weekend ahead

More rain overnight and into Thursday, but a lovely weekend ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thursday could be wet and wild.

It's a First Alert Day as scattered storms are expected throughout the day. Some of these storms will unleash downpours that could cause flooding.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with localized amounts of 4 inches or more possible.

A Flood Watch will remain in place throughout Thursday night for virtually every central North Carolina county.

The very moist air will remain in place through Friday.

Temperatures will only rise to the low 80s, with 81 degrees being the forecast high. We're looking at a low of about 73 degrees,