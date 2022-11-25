Black Friday shoppers face inflation at Triangle stores

Many retailers are once again opening their doors early for Black Friday shopping amid high inflation numbers in 2022.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many retailers are once again opening their doors early for Black Friday shopping.

Triangle Town Center opens at 7 a.m. in Raleigh. Crabtree Valley Mall opens at 8 a.m.

In Durham, The Streets at Southpoint Mall opens at 9 a.m. In Fayetteville Cross Creek Mall opens at 7 a.m.

With inflation being so high this year, many are wondering if the higher prices will keep shoppers away on a big day for businesses. A new High Point University poll found 52% of North Carolinians surveyed are skipping out on Black Friday this year.

ABC 11 spoke with some people on Thursday who were already out shopping.

They said they use to like the chaos that came with Black Friday shopping but so many stores carry their deals early.

Best Buy have had their deals on sale since November 20.

While you're hunting down those Black Friday deals, be sure to keep safety in mind.

Durham police have a few reminders for holiday shoppers, saying while crimes happen year-round there is an uptick during the holiday season.

Also on the department's safe shopping list, avoid carrying large amounts of cash, Have your keys out as you return to your vehicle and be aware of your surroundings.