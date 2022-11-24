Black Friday shopping: What to buy now and what to wait for; plus other tips to help you save big

Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Stores are opening early and advertising huge savings, but how do you know if you're getting a deal?

No matter what store you shop at, they'll more than likely be offering some kind of Black Friday deal. But is that deal really what it seems?

"Sometimes we do see that retailers inflate the original price to make a deal look like a better value," Andrea Woroch, a consumer savings expert said. She said the key is to not get lured by the percentage of savings a retailer is claiming. Instead, review the price history of what you want to buy, you can do that by using a website like CAMELCAMELCAMEL.COM/

"This can show you if it's been sold for more or less, and that can tell you if the deal you're looking at is a really good one. Or maybe you should hold off for a lower price based on the trending history," Woroch adds.

Also always check to see if the store offers price adjustments, that way if the price does lower before Christmas, you can save even more.

When it comes to Black Friday doorbusters, you need to always look at the manufacturer or brand as those best deals usually are for off-brand electronics or models made for Black Friday that may be missing key components and features or made of inferior quality to keep prices low. If you want extra savings, take advantage of the cash-back offers either through your credit card or stack that with cash-back apps like Rakuten, Coupon Cabin, and Ibotta just to name a few.

"Really focus on earning more cash back for your purchases because that cash back could essentially help pay for last-minute gifts or pay off your credit card balance," Woroch said.

Whether you are heading into a store to shop, or online, download their app to see if there are extra coupons for even more savings.

When it comes to what to buy on Black Friday, and what to wait to buy. Wallethub.com crunched the numbers on the best items to buy on Black Friday, you can find their list here. BlackFriday.com also broke down the best deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can find their list here.

When it comes to toys, if it's a popular sought-after toy, deal or no deal it's best to buy when you find it. Because the longer you wait, you could be out of luck. While there will be plenty of Black Friday deals on clothes and beauty products, Woroch said those are items you may want to wait on.

"In terms of things like winter apparel...I say, hold off until after Black Friday. In fact, Cyber Monday has historically had the deepest discounts on fashion and beauty items."

While travel deals are offered now Woroch said Travel Deal Tuesday which falls right after Cyber Monday may bring out the best deals when it comes to a getaway.

"Hopper.com will release a ton of deals for hotels, flights, and so many other travel needs, and so it's a good time to maybe pick up some flights. If you're planning a trip in the new year," Woroch said.

There are some great gift card deals offered right now, if you buy a certain amount, get a gift card for free, but read the small print as typically those gift cards can only be used within a certain time. No matter when you buy, try and use your credit card that way if there is any issue you're protected, especially online.