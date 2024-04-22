Text scam targets North Carolina drivers with late fee for unpaid tolls

Beware of this text scam going around that claims you owe money for unpaid tolls.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a new scam targeting Triangle drivers.

The scam comes through text and claims you owe money for unpaid tolls. The text threatens you with a late fee of $50. To "avoid" that fee, you just need to click the link included in the text.

The FBI is warning drivers to not click that link. The agency has received more than 2,000 complaints about this scam since March.

This text scam has been noted to go after people outside of North Carolina, too. Any state using the E-ZPass system has been a target for these scammers.

The NC Turnpike Authority said the targeted phone numbers in this scam seem to be chosen randomly and are not uniquely associated with an account or usage of toll roads.

Authorities said the best thing you can do is ignore the text and never click on a link from a number you don't know. If you're unsure about a text but want to get more information, go to the NC Turnpike Authority website.

The North Carolina Turnpike Authority said it's key to know that NC Quick Pass will never request payment by text. If you clicked any link in a scam text or provided your information, the FBI said you should immediately work to secure your personal information and financial accounts, and dispute any unfamiliar charges.