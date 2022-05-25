Community & Events

Safety check: How to prepare your boat ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's almost time to get the boat ready for the unofficial start of summer.

"In a boat you don't know what's going to happen on the water. They don't have seatbelts. They don't have a roll cage around them," said Tyler Wood, NC Wildlife enforcement officer.

Last year, there were 19 deadly boating accidents statewide. That's why if you're out on the water, you don't want to forget safety first.

"While we're doing our safety inspections, we're going to make sure there are enough life jackets for everyone one the boat, enough wearable life jackets. We'll also be looking for a fire extinguisher," Wood said.

  • Make sure you check the boat for fuel before heading out.
  • If you're going to be out past sunset, your lights need to be working too.
  • And if you decide to bring alcohol on the boat...


"Alcohol is a big factor. It's not illegal to be on a boat with alcohol. But making sure that you're being responsible," Wood said.

If you're going to be operating a boat you'll need to go through a boaters safety course if you were born after January 1,1988 in order to get your license.
