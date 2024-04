Boaters rescued by U.S. Coast Guard near Beaufort

They were rescued Sunday night when their vessel ran aground near Beaufort.

They were rescued Sunday night when their vessel ran aground near Beaufort.

They were rescued Sunday night when their vessel ran aground near Beaufort.

They were rescued Sunday night when their vessel ran aground near Beaufort.

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Boaters are happy to be on dry land after having to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

They were rescued Sunday night when their vessel ran aground near Beaufort.

Coast Guard says rescuers faced three-foot seas and 38-knot winds.

The men were not hurt and have been reunited with their families.