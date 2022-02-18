Death investigation spans 3 crime scenes after body found at Sheetz in Johnston County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation spanning two counties and three crimes scenes was ongoing late Thursday night.It began in Johnston County when a body was discovered at a Sheetz convenience store on Highway 42 in Clayton.The Johnston County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 late Thursday that they are trying to figure out whether this is related to a crime scene not far away on Josephine Road.A third crime scene in downtown Raleigh is related to the death investigation in Clayton, police said.Raleigh Police said they believe two vehicles were involved in the incident and made their way to Moore Square.No one was hurt in Raleigh, but three people are being detained.RPD said officers are waiting for Johnston County authorities to arrive in Raleigh to investigate.No other details were immediately available.