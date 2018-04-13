Body of Marine from Pinehurst who died in helicopter crash returns home

First Lt. Samuel Phillips is seen on the flight deck in Pensacola, Fla. Phillips was one of four Marines who lost their lives in a helicopter crash Tuesday in California.

A short time ago, #USMC 1st Lt. Sam Phillips arrived at RDU. Last week, he sacrificially gave his life in service of our great nation during a training exercise. Welcome home, hero.



Thank you to the @USOofNC for coordinating his arrival ceremony.

The body of alast week has been returned home.First Lt. Samuel D. Phillips' body arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday.A total of four Marines were killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise in California last Tuesday. The Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, MCAS Miramar.The 27-year-old was a pilot. He joined the Marine Corps in August 2013.