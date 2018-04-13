Body of Marine from Pinehurst who died in helicopter crash returns home

USMC 1st Lt. Sam Phillips arrives at RDU. (Credit: RDU)

RALEIGH, N.C. --
The body of a local Marine who died in a California helicopter crash last week has been returned home.

First Lt. Samuel D. Phillips' body arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday.

First Lt. Samuel Phillips is seen on the flight deck in Pensacola, Fla. Phillips was one of four Marines who lost their lives in a helicopter crash Tuesday in California.



A total of four Marines were killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise in California last Tuesday. The Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, MCAS Miramar.


The 27-year-old was a pilot. He joined the Marine Corps in August 2013.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marinesairport newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News