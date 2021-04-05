drowning

Body of 19-year-old who went missing while swimming in Falls Lake recovered

EMBED <>More Videos

Body of teen who went missing while swimming in Falls Lake recovered

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a 19-year-old swimmer has been recovered at Falls Lake in northern Wake County on Easter Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m., Wake County deputies were called to the 12000 block of Old Falls of Neuse Road near the Falls Lake Dam and recreation area. Four hours later, at 10:30 p.m., authorities found the drowning victim's body.

The victim's name has not been released to the public at this time.

Witnesses told deputies they were swimming at a popular cove at Falls Lake when the teen called for help before suddenly going underwater. One of the teen's friends attempted to rescue the victim but was unsuccessful.


"The lake is not something you can play with, safety should always be the first thing you think about and not just having a good time," Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Eric Curry urged the public. "We come out here too many times."
EMBED More News Videos

"We come out here too many times because of no respect for the waters here at Falls Lake," Eric Curry told ABC11.



Falls Lake ranges from shallow to as deep as 30 feet, officials said.

Last year, at least three children under the age of 18 drowned while swimming at Falls Lake.

In April of 2020, a 17-year-old also went missing along the same part of the lake, his body was found a day later.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countydrowningwaterswimmingmissing swimmermissing manwake county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROWNING
As pools open back up, instructors urge swim lessons for all
Cary 4-year-old dies from drowning while on vacation at Hilton Head
VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen pool to rescue dog
Baby in life support battle dies shortly after release from hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found near NC State University's campus in Raleigh, police say
Newton Grove officer killed in Sampson Co. crash days before birthday
Easter sunrise service gives option for worship amid pandemic
8 displaced, cat rescued from fire at Raleigh townhome
Woman severely injured in domestic assault in Efland, deputies say
Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA title
North Carolina deputy dies after month-long battle with COVID-19
Show More
What to know before laminating COVID vaccine card
Chapel Hill police investigating armed robbery at PNC Bank
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
2 men critically injured in 2 Durham shootings
NY woman struck, killed in Cumberland County hit-and-run: NCSHP
More TOP STORIES News