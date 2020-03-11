Raleigh police release bodycam, dashcam footage in officer-involved shooting

RALEIGH, N.C, (WTVD) -- Bodycam footage revealed Javier Torres, the man hospitalized in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday night, was armed when he was shot.

Torres, 26, was shot by police once in the abdomen Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. on N. Rogers Lane near the Edgewater Place shopping center.

A judge authorized the release of dash and body cam video from four officers who responded to the scene.

WATCH: Raleigh Police releases body/dash cam of incident (WARNING: Language, graphic content)
Warning: Video contains profanity and potentially graphic content.



Raleigh police released the video to clear up any ambiguities about whether or not Torres was armed.

Officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun. A released 911 call reveals a caller was concerned about an armed man making threats.

Dashcam footage showed Torres ran when officers arrived and a chase ensued. Torres was carrying a pizza box and had a gun in his waistband

An officer chasing Torres shouted repeatedly ordered him to drop his gun.

As Torres ran from the sidewalk and into a grassy area between mobile homes, he appears to be unaware that a second police officer was waiting ahead of him.

Torres was running with the firearm in his right hand when he came face-to-face with the officer and was shot in the abdomen.

As he went down, he lost the gun. As police handcuffed him, Torres yelled repeatedly that he was unarmed. Police found the weapon nearby, lying in the grass by an air-conditioning unit.

Torres was shot once in the abdomen. Police rendered first aid until EMS arrived and took him to WakeMed, where he is recovering and faces multiple charges.
