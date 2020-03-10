officer involved shooting

'This is not who we are as a city' | Tensions high after 26-year-old man shot by Raleigh officer during foot chase

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was an emotional night in Raleigh as protests emerged after a man was hospitalized in a Raleigh officer-involved shooting.

According to a release from the department, 26-year-old Javier Torres was shot by police Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. on N. Rogers Lane near the Edgewater Place shopping center.

Officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun. A 911 call released reveals a caller concerned over an armed man.

Police said Torres ran when officers arrived and a chase ensued. Police saw Torres carrying a pizza box.

Protesters believe Torres was shot while he was unarmed, but police aren't corroborating that. Raleigh police chief Cassandra Deck-Brown spoke on the shooting and subsequent protests Wednesday morning and said the officer's body-worn camera was activated and the department will petition for the footage to be released.

Deck-Brown says the footage, along with the released 911 calls, will show that Torres was armed.

"The 911 call, it's in reference to an individual with a gun," Deck-Brown said of the call. "You will see the individual does have a pizza box, but he does have a gun."

EMBED More News Videos



According to police, Torres was ordered to stop repeatedly and to drop his gun.

"The officer initially asked Mr. Torres to stop," Deck-Brown said. "That was the initial line of communication."

Torres was shot once in the abdomen and taken to WakeMed.



Raleigh police said a handgun described by the 911 caller was found at the scene. No officers were injured.



RPD said the officer who fired was wearing a body camera that captured the shooting. Other officers present were wearing cameras as well.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation.

The shooting occurred in the same shopping center where an April 2019 officer-involved shooting happened.

A large crowd of protestors and onlookers gathered at the scene following the shooting and took to Deck Brown's east Raleigh home.

Witnesses said Torres was only carrying a pizza and that he was headed home to a nearby mobile home park just across Rogers Lane. A crowd collected and protests went on throughout Raleigh, lasting past midnight. Rolanda Byrd was among those present. Byrd's son, Akiel Denkins, was shot and killed by Raleigh police in 2016 in what was ruled as 'justified.'

Large crowds also gathered downtown at the Wake County courthouse on Fayetteville Street and eventually spilled over to the space in front of ABC11's studio across the road.

EMBED More News Videos

Javier Torres was shot and taken to the hospital.



Demonstraters also stood at the capitol building downtown and around Moore Square. When speaking to the media, Deck-Brown referenced protesters causing harm to people and property. One person was arrested and charged with assault.

Deck-Brown said protests spurned in part from misinformation that spread on social media. She asked the public not to rush to judgement and allow the investigation to take its course.

"This is not who we are as a city," Deck-Brown said. "But it's also important that individuals who have a desire to voice their concerns, there is a method by which they can do that without damaging other people's property, without harming other folk in the process. And we saw that last night...that's not who we are."

'He needs help:' Man killed by Raleigh officer had previous assaults on police
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Man shot during officer-involved shooting dies, Fayetteville police say
Fayetteville police identifies man injured in officer-involved shooting
Bodycam video released of 'ER' actress' fatal police shooting
Teen pleads guilty to shooting Harnett Co. deputy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC health officials expect 1,500 new coronavirus test kits next week
Don't get scammed by fake tickets during March Madness
Duke moves classes online amid coronavirus concerns
How WCPSS is tackling coronavirus concerns
NJ store owner charged after child burned by 'spray sanitizer'
Super Tuesday 2 results: Joe Biden wins hard-fought Michigan
How grocery stores are taking precaution during coronavirus scare
Show More
Raleigh leaders won't 'rush' decisions to cancel events
UNC Health encourages 'virtual visits' to prevent coronavirus spread
Raleigh schools respond to potential coronavirus cases
UNC dominates Va. Tech in ACC Tournament opener, 78-56
State of Emergency triggers NC anti-price gouging laws
More TOP STORIES News