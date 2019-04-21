Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Raleigh identified

Major police presence on N Rogers Lane in Raleigh after officer-involved shooting. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/JFVt2S65M9 — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) April 21, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police have identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Raleigh.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Rogers Lane.The address is the location of a shopping center that has several stores, including a Food Lion.Officials say 30-year-old Soheil Antonio Mojarrad was involved in a shooting with Officer W.B. Edwards of the Raleigh Police Department.Mojarrad was killed during the shooting.Authorities say Edwards was equipped with a body-worn camera, but it was not activated at the time of the shooting.RPD and the SBI are reviewing other video related to the incident as the investigation continues. No other information has been released.