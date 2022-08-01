Boozy ice cream now being sold at Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods

PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is based out of Columbia, SC, but now the boozy treats are being sold at NC Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods locations.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Want a little buzz with your dessert? That's exactly what a South Carolina ice cream company is offering.

PROOF pints contain 7 percent alcohol by volume. The company offers several different flavors including Bourbon Caramel, Mocha Chocolate Moonshine, Cheesecake Moonshine and Coconut Rum.

You must be 21 years or older to purchase PROOF.