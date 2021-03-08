Health & Fitness

12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors sign up to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Eyewitness News
SCARSDALE, New York -- A young boy in New York is helping hundreds of senior citizens set up vaccine appointments.

Sam Keusch, 12, and his dad noticed a growing number of older people who needed a little help navigating the internet to sign up for vaccines.

"A lot of seniors are living their life in fear and really afraid of COVID, and with the vaccine then they can finally live their life without so much fear," Keusch said.

Keusch initially started helping family friends. His neighbors started spreading the word and eventually he had a huge list of seniors who wanted his help.

This led Keusch to start a website called 'Vaccine Helper.' Once someone reaches out to him, he can get them signed up within 24 hours.

Keusch hopes to expand his effort to help even more seniors as well as people of color in hard-hit communities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkvaccineshealthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Family reacts to video of teen handcuffed by police
LATEST: COVID-19 stimulus nears Congressional approval
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
Star player claims racial slurs being used on basketball court
Jury selection is 1st battleground at trial in George Floyd's death
College student dies from fraternity hazing, attorney says
2 men wearing construction vests rob Walgreens in Durham
Show More
High-speed chase ends in Knightdale crash; woman critically hurt
Police investigating after body found outside Durham hotel
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 14: What to know
Ohio man recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day
More TOP STORIES News