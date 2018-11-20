Boy hurt in drive-by shooting outside Durham apartments

A boy is recovering after he was shot during a drive-by shooting Monday night, according to Durham police. (Shutterstock file photo)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A boy is recovering after he was shot during a drive-by shooting Monday night, according to Durham Police Department.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Wiggins Street off of Old Oxford Highway.

Officers said the suspect drove by and fired shots into two apartments.

Only was one of the apartments was occupied during the time; no one in that building was hurt.

However, some of the bullets struck the unidentified boy who was standing outside of the apartments at the time of the shooting.

His condition is unknown at this time; however, police said he was not seriously hurt.
