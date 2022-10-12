4 arrests made in deadly shooting on NC-55 back in May

Durham Police are investigating after a driver was fatally shot and then crashed their vehicle in the parking lot of a business Tuesday afternoon.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people are now in custody more than four months after a shooting that killed a man on NC-55 in Durham.

The deadly shooting happened on May 23 near where I-40 and NC-55 cross in southern Durham.

The driver who was shot ended up crashing into several parked cars at Jimmy's Famous Hot Dogs. Bradley Clay, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday, Durham Police Department arrested Artavius Barrett Jr., 20, and a person under the age of 18 on first-degree murder charges. Two other minors were arrested in connection to the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at (919) 560-4440 extension 29120 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.