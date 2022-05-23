Durham police investigate fatal shooting, crash along NC 55

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a driver was fatally shot and then crashed their vehicle in the parking lot of a business Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 4400 block of NC 55.

Callers told police that people inside a car on Highway 55 were shooting at another vehicle. The second vehicle then crashed into several parked cars in the parking lot at Jimmy's Famous Hot Dogs.

The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Durham police officers continue to actively investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at (919) 560-4440 extension 29120 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
