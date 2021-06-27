Cary man wanted in death of Wake Forest mom captured by Missouri deputies, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Cary man wanted in death of Wake Forest mother of 2

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cary man wanted in connection with the death of a Wake Forest woman has been taken into custody in Missouri, officials said.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Bradley Hines, 45, was captured Sunday in Jefferson County after a brief car and foot chase.

Hines was taken into custody by Jefferson County deputies.

Hines was wanted in the death of Heather Guild, a mother of two, who was reported missing by her mother on Thursday.

Later that day, Guild was found dead in a Franklin County home on Gilcrest Farm Road that has a Wake Forest address.

According to Guild's mother, Heather met Hines while working at the My Auto Guy repair shop in Youngsville -- he was Heather's boss. Guild's mother said the two developed a relationship.

According to Guild's mother, Heather met Hines while working at the My Auto Guy repair shop in Youngsville -- he was Heather's boss. Guild's mother said the two developed a relationship.



On Friday, a SWAT team went to serve Hines a warrant for first degree murder.

Another man has been arrested in connection with Guild's death. Ryan Christopher Curtis, 39, of the 200 block of Holden Road in Franklinton has been charged with resist, delay and obstruct.

He is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.

The featured video is from a previous story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
franklintonfranklin countywake countywake forestcaryncmurderhomicide investigationwoman killed
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 men killed in separate Fayetteville morning shootings
NC State fans welcome back baseball team after being forced to forfeit
Families hold onto hope as FL condo collapse toll rises to 9
WEATHER: Fewer Storms, Still Hot & Humid
Before FL building collapse, $9 million in repairs needed
Man killed, another hurt in early morning Fayetteville shooting
Restaurants, bars hoping to cash in during first full summer weekend
Show More
Family reports 16 calls from missing grandparents' collapsed FL condo
Crabtree Valley Mall holding two-day job fair for nearly 40 businesses
Downtown Cary Park's extreme makeover is underway now
NC State out of College World Series due to COVID-19 protocols
First two NC COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners to be announced Monday
More TOP STORIES News