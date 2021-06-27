Cary man wanted in death of Wake Forest mom captured by Missouri deputies, officials say

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Bradley Hines, 45, was captured Sunday in Jefferson County after a brief car and foot chase.
Hines was taken into custody by Jefferson County deputies.
Hines was wanted in the death of Heather Guild, a mother of two, who was reported missing by her mother on Thursday.
Later that day, Guild was found dead in a Franklin County home on Gilcrest Farm Road that has a Wake Forest address.
According to Guild's mother, Heather met Hines while working at the My Auto Guy repair shop in Youngsville -- he was Heather's boss. Guild's mother said the two developed a relationship.
On Friday, a SWAT team went to serve Hines a warrant for first degree murder.
Another man has been arrested in connection with Guild's death. Ryan Christopher Curtis, 39, of the 200 block of Holden Road in Franklinton has been charged with resist, delay and obstruct.
He is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.
