2 men charged in death of Wake Forest woman

Bradley Hines (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary SWAT team went to a home Friday to serve a warrant on a man who was wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Wake Forest woman.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said earlier Friday that they were looking for Bradley Morris Hines, 45, of the 1000 block of Holland Bend Drive in Cary.

He was wanted in the death of Heather Guild, who was reported missing by her mother on Thursday. Later that day, Guild was found dead in a Franklin County home on Gilcrest Farm Road that has a Wake Forest address.

Cary police said earlier that Hines had been arrested on Holland Bend Drive. However, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Hines is not in custody and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Another man has been arrested in connection with Guild's death. Ryan Christopher Curtis, 39, of the 200 block of Holden Road in Franklinton has been charged with resist, delay and obstruct.

He is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at (919) 496-7867.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
franklintonfranklin countywake countywake forestcaryncmurderhomicide investigationwoman killed
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wake Co. teacher among 2 dead in head-on crash near Garner
4 dead, 159 remain missing after Florida building collapse
Prescription drug prices are soaring: Tips on saving money
Cooper vetoes NC bill banning Down syndrome abortions
NC State's CWS game delayed because of 'health' protocols
How much could you receive under the new child tax credit?
LIVE: Judge to sentence Derek Chauvin for George Floyd's murder
Show More
U.S. Marshals kill man wanted in murder at North Carolina Walmart
Dog walker describes finding boy in Florida building collapse rubble
Family of missing NC woman begs her husband to speak up
Quitting your job: When to know enough is enough
Researchers may have answer to treat COVID 'brain fog'
More TOP STORIES News