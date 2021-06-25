2 men charged in death of Wake Forest woman

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary SWAT team went to a home Friday to serve a warrant on a man who was wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Wake Forest woman.The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said earlier Friday that they were looking for Bradley Morris Hines, 45, of the 1000 block of Holland Bend Drive in Cary.He was wanted in the death of Heather Guild, who was reported missing by her mother on Thursday. Later that day, Guild was found dead in a Franklin County home on Gilcrest Farm Road that has a Wake Forest address.Cary police said earlier that Hines had been arrested on Holland Bend Drive. However, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Hines is not in custody and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.Another man has been arrested in connection with Guild's death. Ryan Christopher Curtis, 39, of the 200 block of Holden Road in Franklinton has been charged with resist, delay and obstruct.He is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at (919) 496-7867.