Hope Mills woman walking dog critically injured in hit-and-run crash

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Hope Mills on Friday evening.

According to Hope Mills Police Department, the woman was walking her dog on Hackberry Drive in the Village Green Apartment complex when she was hit by a car around 7:20 p.m.

Officers said evidence found at the scene of the crash indicated the car may be burgundy and should have some damage to the front.

The woman is in the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the suspect car is asked to call Hope Mills Police Department at (910) 425-4103 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
