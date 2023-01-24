Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie announces band's break up

Pop-punk band Panic! At the Disco is splitting up after a nearly 20-year run, frontman Brendon Urie announced Tuesday morning on Instagram.

The group's break up comes along with some big personal news for Urie: he and his wife are expecting a baby.

"That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more," Urie wrote in his message to fans.

Calling it "one hell of a ride," Panic! at the Disco will disband after their tour overseas wraps in mid-March.

Read Urie's full message below:

Well, it's been a hell of a journey...



Growing up in Vegas I could've never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we've made along the way.



But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.



That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.



Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.



I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing.



Brendon

