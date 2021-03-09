breonna taylor

Kentucky judge dismisses charges against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III

By CNN
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A Kentucky judge on Monday dismissed charges against Kenneth Walker III, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who was killed by police when a "no-knock" search warrant was executed on her home in Louisville on March 13, 2020.

Walker "is relieved that, after the worst year of his life, prosecutors have finally acknowledged that he did nothing wrong and acted in self-defense," said a statement from his attorney after a judge dismissed charges against him.

Walker was accused of shooting a Louisville police officer during the flawed forced-entry raid.

Walker, thinking officers were intruders, fired one shot as they broke down the door. Officers returned fire, riddling the apartment with bullets and killing the 26-year-old Taylor in the process.

In a statement to CNN, Walker's attorney, Steven Romines, said there are "deep-seeded failures within the Louisville Metro Police Department" adding that the police department has not apologized to Walker.

"Kenneth looks forward to continuing his fight to hold wrongdoers accountable for the harm they caused to Breonna and Kenneth and for acts by the police that divided our Louisville community," said the statement.

"Kenneth hopes his efforts will effect change that will prevent events like this from happening in the future," according to the statement.

Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens dismissed the charges Monday "with prejudice," meaning Walker can't be charged with the same offenses related to the shooting, according to court documents.

No officer who took part in the raid was charged for Taylor's actual killing. Only one of the three officers -- Brett Hankison -- was charged in connection with the shooting. A grand jury charged Hankison in September with three counts of felony wanton endangerment for blindly firing 10 shots into Taylor's home. Hankison, who was fired on June 23, has pleaded not guilty.

In January, the Louisville Police Department fired two other officers -- Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes -- who were involved in the shooting at Taylor's home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckypolice involved shootingwoman shotblack lives matterfatal shootingpolice shootingshootingwoman killedu.s. & worldrace in americapolicebreonna taylorguns
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BREONNA TAYLOR
Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
New season of 'The Rookie' returns after May cliffhanger
Sculpture of Breonna Taylor vandalized in Oakland
Home features 'Black Lives Matter Cemetery' in front yard as form of protest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
LIVE: Gov. Cooper gives update on NC's COVID-19 response
NC gas prices the most expensive they've been since April 2019
Johnston County Schools to allow traditional graduations, senior proms
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Lawsuit filed after DMV stops allowing Confederate flag
Show More
Stimulus update: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
Woman shot man breaking into her Durham home, police say
Texas mom of 5 fighting COVID-19 after giving birth
Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cop in George Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News