'Get us out of this horrible mess': Brian Laundrie's sister pleads for him to surrender to police

It comes after a hiker says he saw Laundrie in a parking lot near the Appalachian Trail along the North Carolina-Tennessee border Saturday.
Dennis Davis said he saw Laundrie in a parking lot near the trail and the two even had a conversation.
Davis said he has no doubt in his mind that's who he was talking to, but at the time he didn't know what Laundrie looked like.
He said the man he spoke to mentioned having a fight with his girlfriend.
"I started talking to him and immediately I could tell that there was something wrong with the guy, I thought that maybe he was on drugs or something at first," Davis said. "What he said to me at the start was, 'Hey, man, I'm lost.'"
Cassie Laundrie told ABC News she last saw her brother at a Florida campsite with her family, days before he was reported missing.
She said she had no idea anything was amiss and didn't realize at the time that he had returned home from his road trip without Petito.
"I really wish he had come to me first that day with the van, because I don't think we'd be here," Cassie Laundrie said. "I worry about him. I hope he's OK, and then I'm angry and I don't know what to think."
She added, "I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess."
Petito, 22, was found dead in Wyoming on September 19.
