Gabby Petito update: Online rumors suggest Brian Laundrie is hiding out in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rumors spreading online suggest Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, could be hiding out in North Carolina.Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito's murder. He returned home alone weeks ago after the couple set off in a cross-country trip. Petito's body was found shortly thereafter.Watauga County and Avery County law enforcement officials said Wednesday that they have received more than half a dozen tips over the past couple days about Laundrie being spotted in the area.Watauga County deputies even pulled over a car to investigate a possible lead, but it turned out to be nothing.Investigators said they are monitoring postings online and staying in close contact with federal authorities.Laundrie has no known connections to western North Carolina. Still, hikers know the Appalachian Trial provides a good hiding spot."It's a rugged trail, but it is easily accessible and you get back in there and you could pretty much hide anywhere," hiker Tom Niziol said. "So if somebody wanted to hide in this area, they might be able to."Laundrie has not yet been charged in connection to Petito's murder. He has been indicted on charges related to using Petito's debit card after her death; he's also a person of interest who law enforcement want to question about Petito's final days.The reward for information that leads to his arrest has ballooned to more than $100,000.