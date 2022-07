Broadway play 'To Kill A Mockingbird' at DPAC

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic "To Kill A Mockingbird", now the Broadway play, is coming to DPAC.

It's the story of a black man named Tom Robinson on trial in 1930's in Alabama for a crime he did not commit.

He faces a jury of entirely white peers and faces the electric chair if convicted. Tickets start at $35. More information here.