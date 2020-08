Homes catch fire in Brunswick County after Hurricane Isaias makes landfall, several rescued

EMBED >More News Videos Four adults, five children and a basset hound were rescued after Hurricane Isaias hit Oak Island.

Four adults, five beautiful children and an adorable Basset Hound rescued on Oak Island. Safely loaded in our MRAP and taken to safety! pic.twitter.com/4p1eGEUWnC — Brunswick Sheriff (@Brunscosheriff) August 4, 2020

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Isaias was an eventful storm in Brunswick County, where huge fires broke out and at least several people and a pet were rescued.Crews are currently on scene in Ocean Isle Beach after reports of multiple house fires. The cause of the fires are unknown but Mayor Debbie Smith said no one was inside the homes. It's not known what caused the fires. The beach was closed to traffic as multiple fire departments responded.Four adults, five children and a dog were rescued in nearby Oak Island. "Safely loaded in our MRAP and taken to safety!" a tweet from Brunswick Sherrif's Office read.In addition, Brunswick County had more than 49,000 power outages on Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. Heavy flooding and high water covered roads in Holden Beach.