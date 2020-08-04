NC reporting more than 290,000 power outages across NC after Hurricane Isaias makes landfall

Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach around 11 p.m. as a Category 1 storm. The bulk of the outages were in the southeast corridor of the state in New Hanover County. New Hanover had 92,260 outages as of 2 a.m. Brunswick County had more than 92,000 outages at 3 a.m.
Around 6,000 are without power in Wake County. Fayetteville PWC is reporting 2,500 customers without power.
Complete outage information can be found on the State Department of Public Safety's website. On Monday, Duke Energy told ABC11 they do not anticipate any delays in storm restoration for Isaias due to COVID-19.
As of 2 a.m., Isaias was about 60 miles southwest of Greenville with 75 mph winds. The storm was moving quickly, heading northeast at 23 mph.
A Tornado Warning was issued for Northampton County around 1:45 a.m.