Buc-ee's submits site plan for Alamance County location

Thursday, November 9, 2023 10:24PM
MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Buc-ee's has filed a site plan for a mega convenience store in Mebane.

The iconic Texas-based business with the cleanest restrooms around wants to build a travel plaza along Interstate 85 and Interstate 40 in Alamance County.

Mebane's Technical Review Committee is still studying the site plan, and a town official told ABC11 on Thursday that the Planning Board has not yet taken up the rezoning and special use requests for Buc-ee's.

See the full site plan (.pdf)

The proposed site for the new Buc-ee's is at 1425 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road.

The proposal calls for a 75,000 square-foot building with up to 10 fuel pumps.

Buc-ees eyed a location in Orange County a couple of years ago, but withdrew its plans after meeting with some resistance from residents and subsequently county commissioners.

In 2020, Buc-ee's opened its first East Coast location in Florence, South Carolina.

