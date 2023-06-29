Alamance County could be home to first Buc-ee's location in North Carolina

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- You've probably heard someone talk about Buc-ee's before and it looks like the upscale gas station could finally have its first North Carolina location in Alamance County in the near future.

Mayor of Mebane Ed Hooks said plans are under review and will be presented sometime in September or October to the planning board.

Then it would go to Mebane Town Council for a vote a month after.

The site could be located along Trollingwood-Hawfields Road which is beside Interstate 85/40.

Given its location there would be a three-way split in revenues among Mebane, Graham, and the county, if the project is approved, according to The Alamance News.

Buc-ee's is a beloved gas station chain based in Texas. It has a beaver for a mascot and is known for its massive size, immaculate restrooms, gourmet snacks, merchandise and clever billboards. No road trip through the Lonestar state is complete without a stop at Buc-ee's.