Bullet goes through wall in child's bedroom in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A bullet went through the upper wall of a Wake County home on East Horton Street Thursday night.

The Zebulon police chief said someone in the home fired the shot, which went through a child's bedroom.

An exit hole was found in the house next door.

The chief said the people inside the house then turned off all of the lights and would not go to the door when police arrived.

The man with the gun and his girlfriend eventually left the house.

No one was hurt.

Charges are possible against the person who fired the gun.
