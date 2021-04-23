Business

Follow Your Fork: Black Restaurant Week runs April 23 - May 2 in Raleigh, Durham

Follow Your Fork!

Black Restaurant Week kicked off Friday, Apr. 23 in the Carolinas.

This nationwide push celebrates African American, African and Caribbean cuisine.

The event will include meal options from restaurants, to food trucks, sweets and more! They've even added fun activities and ways to earn cash prizes, gift cards and more.

"We get to showcase our product. We get to be celebrated," said Zweli business owner Zweli Williams. "We get to share our cuisine with everybody."

A recent study found Black owned businesses were hit twice as hard during the pandemic.

Black Restaurant Week runs through Monday, May 2.

For additional information visit https://blackrestaurantweeks.com/carolinas-directory/.

For participating venues visit https://blackrestaurantweeks.com/brw-campaigns/category/carolinas-brw/.
