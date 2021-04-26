'The food celebrates the food of our grandmothers.': Local businesses see tremendous support during Black Restaurant Week

"We had some new people come in and they're asking about the restaurant and what we do. It has been a great opportunity to introduce ourselves to people," said Toriano Fredericks, owner of Boricua Soul. "The food celebrates the food of our grandmothers."
The restaurant is closed on Monday and Tuesday, yet Fredericks is using this time off to plan and prepare for the week ahead. The smells of Puerto Rican inspired soul food filled the air as empanadas were pulled from the fryer.
The restaurant is participating in Black Restaurant Week along with several other Triangle restaurants.
The purpose of this campaign is to highlight black restaurant owners in hopes of reaching new clients through exposure.
"We don't take any percentage of their revenue. All the money they earn during the campaign they keep in house and use it to add new employees or make ends meet," said Falayn Ferrell with Black Restaurant Week.
Fredericks expects this week to be busier than normal as he and his wife are offering discounts to the public.
"You can get three empanadas and a side at a discount. You can also get a Boricua Soul bowl at a discount, " said Fredericks.
Black Restaurant Week runs until Sunday, May 2, 2021.
