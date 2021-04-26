Business

'The food celebrates the food of our grandmothers.': Local businesses see tremendous support during Black Restaurant Week

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local businesses see tremendous support during Black Restaurant Week

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Black Restaurant Week Carolinas is the first of its kind in this community. Only a few days in, businesses are already seeing tremendous excitement and support for the community.

"We had some new people come in and they're asking about the restaurant and what we do. It has been a great opportunity to introduce ourselves to people," said Toriano Fredericks, owner of Boricua Soul. "The food celebrates the food of our grandmothers."

The restaurant is closed on Monday and Tuesday, yet Fredericks is using this time off to plan and prepare for the week ahead. The smells of Puerto Rican inspired soul food filled the air as empanadas were pulled from the fryer.

The restaurant is participating in Black Restaurant Week along with several other Triangle restaurants.

Follow Your Fork: Black Restaurant Week runs April 23 - May 2 in Raleigh, Durham

EMBED More News Videos

"We get to showcase our product. We get to be celebrated."



The purpose of this campaign is to highlight black restaurant owners in hopes of reaching new clients through exposure.

"We don't take any percentage of their revenue. All the money they earn during the campaign they keep in house and use it to add new employees or make ends meet," said Falayn Ferrell with Black Restaurant Week.
Fredericks expects this week to be busier than normal as he and his wife are offering discounts to the public.

ABC11 North Carolina Apps for Connected TV, Mobile News, Echo

"You can get three empanadas and a side at a discount. You can also get a Boricua Soul bowl at a discount, " said Fredericks.

Black Restaurant Week runs until Sunday, May 2, 2021.

For a list of participating restaurants, click here.

TOP STORIES

Apple unveils $1B investment to build east coast hub in Research Triangle, create at least 3,000 jobs

Family reacts after viewing '20-second snippet' of bodycam from deadly Elizabeth City shooting
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncraleighdurhamfoodblack owned businessrestaurantcommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brown's son says bodycam video shows he was 'executed'
Apple unveils plans for east coast hub in RTP
Owner heartbroken after fire at Fayetteville store kills a dozen pets
Skipped your second dose? Experts say one shot is not enough
911 caller said 4-year-old hit her head before death; man charged with murder
LATEST: Wake County to resume J&J shots this week
Justice Department opens policing probe over Breonna Taylor death
Show More
Officer injured during hit-and-run in Durham
Apple rolls out new privacy feature for iPhones after 7-month delay
CDC updates COVID-19 guidance for summer camps
Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday, sources say
Supreme Court to take up right to carry guns for self-defense
More TOP STORIES News