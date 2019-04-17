Business

Cary birthing center baby Baby + Co. to shut doors permanently

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County birthing center that the ABC11 I-Team has been watching closely since a scathing report by state health officials last year is closing down for good.

Baby + Co. announced Tuesday that it has made the "difficult decision to close our three birth centers in North Carolina.

Baby + Co. opened in Cary in October 2014 but voluntarily stopped births last March after three babies died there in a matter of months.

I-Team reporter Jonah Kaplan was allowed inside Baby + Co. last year after that state health report found "significant problems," including a lack of medical oversight.

At the time, the company's co-founder Cara Osborne defended her facility, touting among other things its low c-section rates.

Two other Baby + Co. locations, in Charlotte and Winston-Salem - are also shutting down.

A spokesperson told ABC11 on Wednesday that they will continue caring for patients and delivering babies for the next month.

In a statement, the company said "challenging market conditions" have made the centers "financially unsustainable."
