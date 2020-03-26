Coronavirus

Crocs offering free shoes to healthcare workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Those on the front lines in the battle against coronavirus can get a free pair of shoes from Crocs.

The company introduced a new program called "a free pair for healthcare."

Individual healthcare workers can get a free pair of classic Crocs or "Crocs at work" with free shipping.

RELATED: Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health care workers battling COVID-19 pandemic

"The healthcare industry has always embraced Crocs, but our mantra of 'be comfortable in your own shoes' applies now more than ever, and we want to do more to help our nation's heroes," said Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees. "We only have one ask: Share the word to all those in healthcare and please be mindful to allow those who need these most to place their requests. This is the least we can do for those working incredibly hard to defeat this virus."

Crocs is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to employees at select healthcare facilities and organizations.
