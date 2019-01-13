As cold rain makes its way through the Triangle, some businesses and schools are closing or operating on an altered schedule.
List of school district delays:
-Alamance-Burlington: Two-hour delay
-Orange County: Two-hour delay
-Person County: Two-hour delay
Click here for all school closings and delays
Click here for government, business and church closings and delays.
Get the latest forecast here.
LIST: Business, school closures due to weather
BUSINESS
More business
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News