Some lingering drizzle will fall across the region this evening with a little, light snow and sleet northward towards the Virginia border.Low temperatures overnight are expected to drop below freezing, so roads may refreeze. Keep an eye out for remaining slick spots on any untreated roads tonight.A cool, northerly flow will set up over North Carolina as an area of high pressure builds to our west. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through tomorrow and tomorrow night. As the area of high pressure slowly moves east on Tuesday, we can expect breaks in the clouds along with moderating temperatures. Skies will become mostly sunny for Wednesday with temperatures making it back into the mid-50s as high pressure remains in control. Our next chance for rain comes overnight Thursday and into Friday as a weak disturbance moves through the area.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell