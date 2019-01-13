WEATHER

A Cold Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Some lingering drizzle will fall across the region this evening with a little, light snow and sleet northward towards the Virginia border.
Low temperatures overnight are expected to drop below freezing, so roads may refreeze. Keep an eye out for remaining slick spots on any untreated roads tonight.

A cool, northerly flow will set up over North Carolina as an area of high pressure builds to our west. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through tomorrow and tomorrow night. As the area of high pressure slowly moves east on Tuesday, we can expect breaks in the clouds along with moderating temperatures. Skies will become mostly sunny for Wednesday with temperatures making it back into the mid-50s as high pressure remains in control. Our next chance for rain comes overnight Thursday and into Friday as a weak disturbance moves through the area.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cold rain and sleet expected in the Triangle through Sunday night
Jan. 11, 1908: Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
Intense dust storm turns sky blood-red: VIDEO
Snow this weekend: Why did the snow icon on my weather app move
More Weather
Top Stories
LIST: Business, school closures due to weather
One shot, killed by employee at Pineville mall
Cold rain and sleet expected in the Triangle through Sunday night
Man shot by deputy during Durham standoff charged with killing father
Gunman opens fire at mall in Utah suburb, 2 hurt
Police arrest man wanted in Harnett Co. triple homicide
Alabama police officer killed by car burglary suspect
4th grader saves sister's life by calling 911
Show More
Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Florida man discovers boa constrictor inside hood of Cadillac
Virginia woman says Christmas tree left her house infested with praying mantises
SoCal mom who fought cancer while pregnant finally gets transplant
1 dead after car crashes into Wake County creek
More News