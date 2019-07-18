Business

Minority-owned businesses encouraged to compete for downtown Raleigh pop-up storefront

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- As the downtown Raleigh retail scene continues to grow, small business advocates want to make sure the city's rich diversity grows with it.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance is partnering with Wake Tech Community College, calling on small business owners to apply for OPN on Martin.

Until July 26, Wake Tech's Entrepreneurship and Small Business Center is accepting applications, targeting woman and minority-owned businesses, to compete for one of two spaces in a six-month pop-up storefront at 17 E. Martin Street in downtown.

The space is already occupied by three other entrepreneurs with pop-up shops: Slice Pie Company, Doreen Tewksbury Studio, and SweetWater Ices.

"This is an opportunity to move into a storefront space, learn some lessons, expand your brand," said Bill King, president and CEO of the DRA. "And then, our hope would be after a few months of that, they'd be prepared to make the next step into a more permanent space."

For their six-month stint on Martin St., the businesses will pay rent below market value while continuing to get that one-on-one support from Wake Tech.

"We want to make sure they have a marketing plan," said Cherith Roberson, director of Wake Tech Small Business Center. "We want to make sure they know how to do financial forecasts and budget."

Wake Tech's Small Business Center uses tax dollars to offer confidential business counseling to any Wake County small business owner, but Roberson said OPN on Martin's focus on diversity is a unique opportunity.

"When you have inclusion, you see growth across the board," Roberson said. "Making sure that we have an inclusive and diverse downtown will help make sure that downtown remains the epic city center that it is right now."

OPN on Martin is slated to be open from August 1, 2019-January 31, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighbusinessdiversitywomen
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family: Autopsy shows man was 'senselessly killed' by Raleigh police
Beagles saved from China dog-meat trade arrive in Cary
Trump says he's not happy with 'send her back' chant at NC rally
Arborist dies after falling from tree during rescue drill at NC Zoo
Teen who was denied job at Six Flags signs to modeling agency
LIST: Events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Mother, daughter charged with death of baby
Show More
Target selling Halloween costumes for children with disabilities
Two men wanted after armed robbery at Orange County ABC store
Raleigh homeowner discovers massive wasp nest in her tree
Trump crowd chants 'send her back' at Greenville 2020 campaign event
Refrigerator falls, kills man at California poultry company
More TOP STORIES News