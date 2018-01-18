Raleigh makes top 20 cut for Amazon HQ2

SEATTLE (WTVD) --On Tuesday, Amazon released its list of the 20 metropolitan areas they're considering for their second headquarters and Raleigh made the cut.
Among other contenders are Austin, TX; Boston, MA; New York City; Philadelphia, PA; and Washington D.C.
A full list of candidates can be found on Amazon's website.
According to a news release, in the coming months, Amazon will work with each candidate to dive deeper into their proposals, request additional information, and "evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership that can accommodate the company's hiring plans as well as benefit its employees and the local community."
Amazon said their HQ2 will be a complete headquarters for Amazon, not a satellite office.
"Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals," said Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy in a news release. "Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough - all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity. Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation."
Amazon expects to make a decision about the new location in 2018.