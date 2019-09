The wait is almost over: North Carolina's first Wegmans grocery store to open in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After nearly three years of anticipation, North Carolina's first Wegmans grocery store will open this weekend in Raleigh.The store at 1200 Wake Towne Drive, which employs 475 people , will open for business at 7 a.m. on Sunday.Five additional locations are planned for the Triangle in the coming years -- including the the West Cary location on Davis Drive which is scheduled to open in 2020.Stores are also planned for Chapel Hill and Wake Forest