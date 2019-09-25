Business

The wait is almost over: North Carolina's first Wegmans grocery store to open in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After nearly three years of anticipation, North Carolina's first Wegmans grocery store will open this weekend in Raleigh.

The store at 1200 Wake Towne Drive, which employs 475 people, will open for business at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Five additional locations are planned for the Triangle in the coming years -- including the the West Cary location on Davis Drive which is scheduled to open in 2020.

Stores are also planned for Chapel Hill and Wake Forest.

Note: Video found in this article is from a previous update about the Raleigh Wegmans location.
