I-Team

I-Team: Businesses rocked by Durham explosion condemned, could take months to reopen

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Building inspectors on Friday posted several condemning businesses in and around the piles of rubble left from this week's gas explosion in downtown Durham.

Saint James Seafood and Torero's Restaurant are two popular eateries now cordoned off by lines of yellow and red police tape.

"It's just sadness," James Kakalec, a Torero's fan, told ABC11. "It's almost a surreal feeling the way I see the building the way it is now."

In addition to the restaurants, officials also condemned Duke University offices on West Main Street, among others in the three-block radius surrounding 115 N. Duke St.

"Durham has been such a big part of my life for so many years," Kakalec said, and he added that he'll be among the first patrons if and when Torero's reopens. "It's such a wonderful place and so many memories especially here at this restaurant."

Torero's, however, may be months - if not years - away from reopening. With the building condemned, the red brick structure is off limits to almost everyone. If a building has a "No Occupancy" sticker, repair crews and even staff can enter the premises, but not if it's condemned.

Tom Caldwell was one of the first structural specialists to inspect the area Wednesday as part of the team sent by the North Carolina Department of Emergency Management. He's also been on teams sent to disaster zones in Puerto Rico, Haiti and New Orleans.

"We look at the overall skeleton or framework of the building and see what has been lost," Caldwell tells ABC11. "A brick wall, a concrete wall, a steel beam. These things overhead if they're lose are going to cause serious injury."

Caldwell's crew was primarily focused on finding safe entrances for first responders racing to search for any potential survivors of the blast.

Now a few days later, he says it's up to city and county inspectors to engage with stakeholders to assess the future viability of the structures.

Any repairs require a laundry list of permits and inspections, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC and fire safety, among others.

"You wouldn't want to have a short circuit," Caldwell adds. "The wiring and electrical and circuits and breakers - they need a good looking over after an incident of this kind."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhambusinessi teamdurham explosionrestaurants
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
New prison commissioner vows 'zero tolerance' for assaults on officers
Cancer-stricken Fort Bragg soldier gets encouragement from Trump
Bill named after Fort Bragg soldier with cancer passes House
I-Team: The one issue that could halt proposed 40-story Raleigh tower
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News